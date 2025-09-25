Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (FENG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FENG is 5.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FENG on September 25, 2025 was 10.06K shares.

FENG stock’s latest price update

Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (NYSE: FENG)’s stock price has gone rise by 18.11% in comparison to its previous close of $2.65, however, the company has experienced a 17.67% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-12 that Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 12, 2025 9:30 PM ET Company Participants Muzi Guo – IR Manager Xiaojing Lu – Chief Financial Officer Yusheng Sun – Chairman of the Board & CEO Conference Call Participants Alice Tang – First Shanghai Securities Limited, Research Division Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Phoenix New Media’s Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call.

FENG’s Market Performance

FENG’s stock has risen by 17.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 40.99% and a quarterly rise of 44.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.26% for Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.36% for FENG’s stock, with a 38.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FENG

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to FENG, setting the target price at $4.70 in the report published on February 23rd of the previous year.

FENG Trading at 32.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FENG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.55%, as shares surge +27.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FENG rose by +17.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR saw 1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FENG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.06%. Equity return is now at value -5.32%, with -3.78% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$43.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Phoenix New Media Ltd ADR (FENG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.