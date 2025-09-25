Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ: PECO) is above average at 65.02x. The 36-month beta value for PECO is also noteworthy at 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PECO is 124.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. The average trading volume of PECO on September 25, 2025 was 864.87K shares.

PECO stock’s latest price update

The stock of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ: PECO) has decreased by -1.47% when compared to last closing price of $34.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.42% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PECO’s Market Performance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) has experienced a -2.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.70% drop in the past month, and a -0.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for PECO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.03% for PECO stock, with a simple moving average of -3.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PECO stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for PECO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PECO in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $40 based on the research report published on September 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PECO reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for PECO stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 02nd, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PECO, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

PECO Trading at -1.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PECO fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.33. In addition, Phillips Edison & Company Inc saw -10.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips Edison & Company Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 3.01%, with 1.35% for asset returns.

Based on Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $425.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.