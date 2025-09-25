Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRGO is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PRGO is 136.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.41% of that float. On September 25, 2025, PRGO’s average trading volume was 1.51M shares.

PRGO stock’s latest price update

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO)’s stock price has soared by 1.33% in relation to previous closing price of $21.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-20 that DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced that President and CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor and CFO Eduardo Bezerra are scheduled to participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, September 3 rd, 2025. About Perrigo Perrigo Company plc is a leading pure-play self-care company with over a century of experience in providing high-quality health and wellness solutions to consumers primarily in North America and Europe.

PRGO’s Market Performance

PRGO’s stock has risen by 1.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.05% and a quarterly drop of -19.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for Perrigo Company plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.06% for PRGO’s stock, with a -16.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRGO

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRGO reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for PRGO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to PRGO, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

PRGO Trading at -11.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -9.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRGO rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.30. In addition, Perrigo Company plc saw -21.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRGO starting from Lennox Abigail, who purchased 1,255 shares at the price of $22.41 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Lennox Abigail now owns 1,255 shares of Perrigo Company plc, valued at $28,125 using the latest closing price.

Atkinson Charles, the EVP, General Counsel & Sec. of Perrigo Company plc, purchased 1,000 shares at $23.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05 ’25, which means that Atkinson Charles is holding 1,000 shares at $23,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Perrigo Company plc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -1.32%, with -0.58% for asset returns.

Based on Perrigo Company plc (PRGO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $433.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.