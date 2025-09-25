Performance Shipping Inc (PSHG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ: PSHG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.03x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of -0.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PSHG is 10.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.75% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of PSHG was 103.52K shares.

PSHG stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ: PSHG) has jumped by 9.63% compared to previous close of $1.87. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-02 that ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) (“we” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, is pleased to announce the successful naming and delivery of the M/T P. Tokyo, the second vessel from its current newbuilding program, constructed at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. (SWS) in the People’s Republic of China. The M/T P. Tokyo, previously referred to as Hull H1596, is a 114,000 DWT LNG-ready Tier III product/crude oil tanker. The naming ceremony was held at the shipyard, with Ms. Xinghang Zhang serving as the vessel’s godmother. Upholding maritime tradition, she blessed the vessel and wished her crew safe and successful voyages.

PSHG’s Market Performance

Performance Shipping Inc (PSHG) has experienced a 9.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.24% rise in the past month, and a 10.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.86% for PSHG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.80% for PSHG’s stock, with a 21.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSHG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSHG stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PSHG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for PSHG in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on March 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PSHG Trading at 10.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSHG rose by +9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8800. In addition, Performance Shipping Inc saw 7.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PSHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.69% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Performance Shipping Inc stands at 0.72%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 21.39%, with 17.98% for asset returns.

Based on Performance Shipping Inc (PSHG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.93. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 183.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $56.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.40.

Conclusion

To sum up, Performance Shipping Inc (PSHG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.