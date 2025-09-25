Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is 19.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PBA is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for PBA is 580.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. On September 25, 2025, PBA’s average trading volume was 1.24M shares.

PBA stock’s latest price update

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.72%relation to previous closing price of $40.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.35% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-23 that Midstream energy firms offer attractive income investments, with business models and financial structures impacting growth, valuation, and yield opportunities. MLPs like EPD and MPLX are discounted versus corporations, offering higher yields but facing investor aversion due to K-1 tax forms. Strong performers such as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and MPLX demonstrate sensible growth, rising dividends, and robust balance sheets.

PBA’s Market Performance

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) has seen a 2.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.04% gain in the past month and a 10.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for PBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.44% for PBA stock, with a simple moving average of 7.60% for the last 200 days.

PBA Trading at 7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBA rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.75. In addition, Pembina Pipeline Corporation saw -0.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.43% for the gross margin

The net margin for Pembina Pipeline Corporation stands at 0.23%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 10.69%, with 5.16% for asset returns.

Based on Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.18 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.