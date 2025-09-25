Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO)’s stock price has plunge by -1.17%relation to previous closing price of $6.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.70% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-17 that Payoneer Global Inc. is poised for growth due to a new partnership with Stripe and favorable regulatory changes in Europe. The Stripe deal could significantly expand PAYO’s client base and revenue, though the market has yet to price in this opportunity. PAYO benefits from geographic diversification, strong free cash flow, and exposure to rapidly growing markets in China and Latin America.

Is It Worth Investing in Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Payoneer Global Inc (NASDAQ: PAYO) is above average at 24.29x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PAYO is 272.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAYO on September 25, 2025 was 3.19M shares.

PAYO’s Market Performance

PAYO stock saw a decrease of -3.70% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.41% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.90% for PAYO’s stock, with a -18.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYO

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYO reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for PAYO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to PAYO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

PAYO Trading at -4.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -5.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYO fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.65. In addition, Payoneer Global Inc saw -15.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYO starting from Galit Scott H., who sold 612,731 shares at the price of $6.68 back on Jun 03 ’25. After this action, Galit Scott H. now owns 1,092,784 shares of Payoneer Global Inc, valued at $4,096,045 using the latest closing price.

Galit Scott H., the Director of Payoneer Global Inc, sold 479,720 shares at $6.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04 ’25, which means that Galit Scott H. is holding 1,092,784 shares at $3,232,114 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.83% for the gross margin

The net margin for Payoneer Global Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 13.86%, with 1.33% for asset returns.

Based on Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.8. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 69.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $196.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.