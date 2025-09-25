ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.09.

The public float for PRZO is 16.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PRZO on September 25, 2025 was 1.24M shares.

PRZO stock’s latest price update

The stock of ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PRZO) has decreased by -6.86% when compared to last closing price of $1.75.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-11 that Kfar Saba, Israel, Sept. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, recently announced the successful completion of a field trial of its DefendAir Stationary Turret system with Israel’s homeland security authority. The trial demonstrated the system’s effectiveness in securing critical infrastructure and sensitive facilities with comprehensive 360-degree perimeter protection, presenting a compelling investment opportunity.

PRZO’s Market Performance

ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) has seen a 8.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.64% gain in the past month and a 41.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.75% for PRZO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.76% for PRZO’s stock, with a 24.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRZO Trading at 3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares surge +12.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRZO rose by +8.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4585. In addition, ParaZero Technologies Ltd saw 165.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PRZO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.97% for the present operating margin

0.06% for the gross margin

The net margin for ParaZero Technologies Ltd stands at -11.85%. The total capital return value is set at -0.34%. Equity return is now at value -287.53%, with -162.84% for asset returns.

Based on ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.89 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.26. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 106.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.