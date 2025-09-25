Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PALI is 1.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PALI is 9.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PALI on September 25, 2025 was 2.34M shares.

PALI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) has surged by 8.22% when compared to previous closing price of $0.63, but the company has seen a 18.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that Carlsbad, CA, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade”, “Palisade Bio”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced that the Company’s special meeting of stockholders held on September 18, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time was convened and adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to lack of the required quorum.

PALI’s Market Performance

Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) has seen a 18.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.84% decline in the past month and a -5.69% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.64% for PALI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.75% for PALI’s stock, with a -29.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PALI Trading at -12.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PALI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PALI rose by +18.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6180. In addition, Palisade Bio Inc saw -81.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PALI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3032.0% for the present operating margin

-0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Palisade Bio Inc stands at -2961.25%. The total capital return value is set at -4.5%. Equity return is now at value -188.48%, with -121.25% for asset returns.

Based on Palisade Bio Inc (PALI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -402.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1010.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$14.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 212.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Palisade Bio Inc (PALI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.