Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.11% in relation to its previous close of $1.26. However, the company has experienced a 20.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-08-13 that Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.16. This compares to earnings of $0.12 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OVID is 0.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for OVID is 59.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.14% of that float. On September 25, 2025, OVID’s average trading volume was 2.00M shares.

OVID’s Market Performance

OVID stock saw an increase of 20.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.81% and a quarterly increase of 345.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.65% for Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.69% for OVID stock, with a simple moving average of 126.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVID stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OVID by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for OVID in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3 based on the research report published on August 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to OVID, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

OVID Trading at 52.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.28%, as shares surge +14.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +280.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVID rose by +20.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2535. In addition, Ovid Therapeutics Inc saw 21.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVID starting from ALEXANDER MARGARET A., who sold 5,279 shares at the price of $0.56 back on Feb 26 ’25. After this action, ALEXANDER MARGARET A. now owns 73,406 shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc, valued at $2,956 using the latest closing price.

Rona Jeffrey A, the CBFO of Ovid Therapeutics Inc, sold 3,902 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26 ’25, which means that Rona Jeffrey A is holding 67,973 shares at $2,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.25% for the present operating margin

0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ovid Therapeutics Inc stands at -5.74%. The total capital return value is set at -0.61%. Equity return is now at value -52.77%, with -39.05% for asset returns.

Based on Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -28.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$57.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.72.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.