Outdoor Holding Co (POWW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Outdoor Holding Co (NASDAQ: POWW) has decreased by -1.36% when compared to last closing price of $1.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.11% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-11 that Stock index futures edge higher as investors await the critical August CPI report. Gun stocks surge following the Charlie Kirk shooting, as investors anticipate increased demand amid potential gun control discussions.

Is It Worth Investing in Outdoor Holding Co (NASDAQ: POWW) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for POWW is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for POWW is 88.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of POWW on September 25, 2025 was 536.50K shares.

POWW’s Market Performance

POWW stock saw an increase of 2.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.40% and a quarterly increase of 12.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.44% for Outdoor Holding Co (POWW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.96% for POWW’s stock, with a -0.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POWW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POWW stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for POWW by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for POWW in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $3 based on the research report published on November 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POWW reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for POWW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2021.

POWW Trading at 8.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POWW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.82%, as shares sank -1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POWW rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4640. In addition, Outdoor Holding Co saw -3.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for POWW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.83% for the present operating margin

1.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Outdoor Holding Co stands at -4.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.22%. Equity return is now at value -17.71%, with -15.49% for asset returns.

Based on Outdoor Holding Co (POWW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -48.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$45.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Outdoor Holding Co (POWW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.