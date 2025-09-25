OneMedNet Corp (ONMD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

OneMedNet Corp (NASDAQ: ONMD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.70% compared to its previous closing price of $0.92. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq:ONMD) (“OneMedNet,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), a leader in AI-powered Real-World Data (RWD), announced a strategic partnership with Medcase, a worldwide network of healthcare professionals focused on medical data annotation.

Is It Worth Investing in OneMedNet Corp (NASDAQ: ONMD) Right Now?

ONMD has 36-month beta value of 0.94.

The public float for ONMD is 30.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONMD on September 25, 2025 was 14.01M shares.

ONMD’s Market Performance

The stock of OneMedNet Corp (ONMD) has seen a 12.21% increase in the past week, with a 30.94% rise in the past month, and a 74.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.67% for ONMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.79% for ONMD’s stock, with a 38.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ONMD Trading at 42.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +49.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONMD rose by +12.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8788. In addition, OneMedNet Corp saw 56.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.3% for the present operating margin

-1.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for OneMedNet Corp stands at -7.29%. The total capital return value is set at 2.44%.

Based on OneMedNet Corp (ONMD), the company’s capital structure generated -0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -20.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -80.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$9.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 71.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To put it simply, OneMedNet Corp (ONMD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.