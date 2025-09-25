OFA Group (OFAL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.75% compared to its previous closing price of $1.34. However, the company has seen a 2.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that OFA proudly announces the launch of QikBIM, in collaboration with Alan To AI Consultancy Co., now open for registration and pilot testing by architectural design firms worldwide. This leap forward is expected to reduce the time and labor costs of architectural design, establishing a new benchmark for efficiency and innovation in the industry.

Is It Worth Investing in OFA Group (NASDAQ: OFAL) Right Now?

The average trading volume of OFAL on September 25, 2025 was 920.42K shares.

OFAL’s Market Performance

OFAL stock saw a decrease of 2.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.50% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.05% for OFA Group (OFAL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for OFAL stock, with a simple moving average of -35.09% for the last 200 days.

OFAL Trading at -12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.23%, as shares sank -14.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.82% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for OFAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.65% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for OFA Group stands at -0.82%. The total capital return value is set at -1.13%.

Based on OFA Group (OFAL), the company’s capital structure generated 2.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 74.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OFA Group (OFAL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.