Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OCUL is 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for OCUL is 145.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OCUL on September 25, 2025 was 2.31M shares.

OCUL stock’s latest price update

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.53% in relation to its previous close of $12.25. However, the company has experienced a 3.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-08 that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL ) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 8, 2025 2:35 PM EDT Company Participants Pravin Dugel – Executive Chairman, President & CEO Presentation Unknown Analyst Well, welcome Pravin. Great to have you here.

OCUL’s Market Performance

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) has seen a 3.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.81% gain in the past month and a 36.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.75% for OCUL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.34% for OCUL stock, with a simple moving average of 37.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCUL stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for OCUL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for OCUL in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $21 based on the research report published on September 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to OCUL, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

OCUL Trading at 2.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCUL rose by +3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.60. In addition, Ocular Therapeutix Inc saw 39.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCUL starting from Notman Donald, who sold 1,066 shares at the price of $12.43 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Notman Donald now owns 308,807 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc, valued at $13,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.03% for the present operating margin

0.89% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ocular Therapeutix Inc stands at -3.83%. The total capital return value is set at -0.56%. Equity return is now at value -63.41%, with -44.76% for asset returns.

Based on Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -18.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$176.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 33.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.