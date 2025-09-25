NXP Semiconductors NV’s (NXPI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) has seen a 2.60% increase in the past week, with a -3.81% drop in the past month, and a 5.26% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for NXPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.58% for NXPI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) is 27.14x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NXPI is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NXPI is 251.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.84% of that float. On September 25, 2025, NXPI’s average trading volume was 2.58M shares.

NXPI stock’s latest price update

The stock of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) has increased by 0.90% when compared to last closing price of $225.62.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that The latest trading day saw NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) settling at $226.51, representing a +2.08% change from its previous close.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXPI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NXPI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NXPI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $276 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXPI reach a price target of $210, previously predicting the price at $185. The rating they have provided for NXPI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 30th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to NXPI, setting the target price at $257 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

NXPI Trading at 1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXPI rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $226.34. In addition, NXP Semiconductors NV saw -1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXPI starting from Micallef Andrew, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $216.21 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Micallef Andrew now owns 6,828 shares of NXP Semiconductors NV, valued at $216,210 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for NXP Semiconductors NV stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 23.11%, with 8.87% for asset returns.

Based on NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.42 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.