Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NRIX is 74.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.10% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of NRIX was 872.31K shares.

NRIX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) has increased by 5.58% when compared to last closing price of $8.24.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that Presentation of preclinical data from novel IRAK4 protein degrader, GS-6791, discovered in Nurix’s ongoing research collaboration with Gilead Sciences

NRIX’s Market Performance

Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) has seen a 1.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -10.03% decline in the past month and a -25.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.30% for NRIX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.57% for NRIX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -34.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRIX stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for NRIX by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for NRIX in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $16 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRIX reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for NRIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to NRIX, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on October 24th of the previous year.

NRIX Trading at -13.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRIX rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.02. In addition, Nurix Therapeutics Inc saw -66.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRIX starting from van Houte Hans, who sold 5,402 shares at the price of $11.03 back on Aug 01 ’25. After this action, van Houte Hans now owns 35,512 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc, valued at $59,598 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.61% for the present operating margin

0.9% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nurix Therapeutics Inc stands at -2.35%. The total capital return value is set at -0.45%. Equity return is now at value -50.67%, with -37.61% for asset returns.

Based on Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$196.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.