Nucor Corp (NUE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.84% in comparison to its previous close of $135.26, however, the company has experienced a -4.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-22 that Nucor Corporation’s stock sold off after the company guided for lower-than-expected Q3 earnings. The market is fixating on a transitory margin squeeze while ignoring a powerful supercycle in steel demand driven by mega-projects in manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, and data centers. I believe NUE’s earnings are set to re-accelerate in the coming quarters. The current stock price reflects short-term fear, not the powerful long-term reality.

Is It Worth Investing in Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE) Right Now?

Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.62x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NUE is 228.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of NUE was 1.69M shares.

NUE’s Market Performance

The stock of Nucor Corp (NUE) has seen a -4.48% decrease in the past week, with a -8.79% drop in the past month, and a 6.39% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for NUE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.14% for NUE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NUE by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for NUE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $145 based on the research report published on August 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUE reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for NUE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 31st, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to NUE, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

NUE Trading at -4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares sank -7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE fell by -4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.30. In addition, Nucor Corp saw -6.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from Keller Michael D, who sold 6,088 shares at the price of $148.41 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Keller Michael D now owns 22,464 shares of Nucor Corp, valued at $903,522 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.1% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nucor Corp stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 6.28%, with 3.77% for asset returns.

Based on Nucor Corp (NUE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.49 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nucor Corp (NUE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.