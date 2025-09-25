Novonix Limited ADR (NVX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVX is 2.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NVX is 122.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVX on September 25, 2025 was 212.74K shares.

NVX stock’s latest price update

Novonix Limited ADR (NASDAQ: NVX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.94% compared to its previous closing price of $1.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX” or the “Company”), a leading battery materials and technology company, announced today the entry into a definitive Funding Agreement to provide NOVONIX up to US$95,000,000, in exchange for the issue of up to US$100,000,000 of unsecured convertible debentures to Yorkville Advisors Global, LP (“Yorkville”).

NVX’s Market Performance

Novonix Limited ADR (NVX) has seen a 5.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.96% decline in the past month and a 28.85% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.18% for NVX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.33% for NVX’s stock, with a 1.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for NVX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NVX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $4 based on the research report published on May 30, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

NVX Trading at -0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares sank -2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVX rose by +5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3095. In addition, Novonix Limited ADR saw -8.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.8% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Novonix Limited ADR stands at -12.78%. The total capital return value is set at -0.29%. Equity return is now at value -45.13%, with -27.54% for asset returns.

Based on Novonix Limited ADR (NVX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.57. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$66.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 38.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novonix Limited ADR (NVX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.