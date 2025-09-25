NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NVCR is 99.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NVCR on September 25, 2025 was 1.66M shares.

NVCR stock’s latest price update

NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.23% compared to its previous closing price of $13.0. However, the company has seen a 1.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-10 that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR ) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 10, 2025 3:20 PM EDT Company Participants Ashley Cordova – CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Kelly McCarthy – Morgan Stanley Presentation Kelly McCarthy Good afternoon, everyone, and we appreciate you joining us for a fireside chat with NovoCure. I’m very happy to be joined by CEO, Ashley Cordova.

NVCR’s Market Performance

NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) has experienced a 1.18% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.74% rise in the past month, and a -25.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for NVCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.78% for NVCR stock, with a simple moving average of -32.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVCR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NVCR by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for NVCR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14.50 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVCR reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for NVCR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to NVCR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

NVCR Trading at 2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.41%, as shares surge +8.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVCR rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.49. In addition, NovoCure Ltd saw -26.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVCR starting from Cordova Ashley, who purchased 81,550 shares at the price of $12.22 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Cordova Ashley now owns 437,569 shares of NovoCure Ltd, valued at $996,859 using the latest closing price.

Brackmann Christoph, the Chief Financial Officer of NovoCure Ltd, purchased 20,000 shares at $11.59 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29 ’25, which means that Brackmann Christoph is holding 141,150 shares at $231,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.27% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for NovoCure Ltd stands at -0.27%. The total capital return value is set at -0.35%. Equity return is now at value -48.07%, with -13.91% for asset returns.

Based on NovoCure Ltd (NVCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$108.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NovoCure Ltd (NVCR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.