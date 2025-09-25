Novartis AG ADR (NVS) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, NVS stock has gone up by 0.07%, with a monthly decline of -3.36% and a quarterly surge of 1.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.81% for Novartis AG ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.35% for NVS stock, with a simple moving average of 8.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novartis AG ADR (NYSE: NVS) Right Now?

Novartis AG ADR (NYSE: NVS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVS is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NVS is 1.90B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVS on September 25, 2025 was 1.49M shares.

NVS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Novartis AG ADR (NYSE: NVS) has decreased by -0.50% when compared to last closing price of $123.0. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that Basel, September 24, 2025 – Novartis today announced new data from two Kesimpta® (ofatumumab) studies in relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) that will be presented at the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) 2025 Annual Meeting in Barcelona, Spain, on September 24–26.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NVS by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for NVS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $118 based on the research report published on September 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVS reach a price target of $123. The rating they have provided for NVS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 08th, 2025.

NVS Trading at 0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.76%, as shares sank -2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVS rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.36. In addition, Novartis AG ADR saw 5.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3% for the present operating margin

0.76% for the gross margin

The net margin for Novartis AG ADR stands at 0.25%. The total capital return value is set at 0.23%. Equity return is now at value 32.82%, with 13.61% for asset returns.

Based on Novartis AG ADR (NVS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $20.71 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Novartis AG ADR (NVS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.