Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for NMG is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NMG is 36.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.44% of that float. The average trading volume for NMG on September 25, 2025 was 103.21K shares.

NMG stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NYSE: NMG) has jumped by 14.55% compared to previous close of $2.2. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NMG’s Market Performance

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG) has seen a 17.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 28.57% gain in the past month and a 51.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for NMG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.24% for NMG’s stock, with a 39.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMG stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NMG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NMG in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $17 based on the research report published on February 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NMG reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for NMG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to NMG, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

NMG Trading at 25.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares surge +29.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMG rose by +17.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.06. In addition, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc saw 76.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NMG

The total capital return value is set at -0.63%. Equity return is now at value -51.90%, with -36.91% for asset returns.

Based on Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.99. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -18.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $77648.0 with net debt to EBITDA at 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NMG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.