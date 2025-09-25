Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for NAGE is at 2.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NAGE is 51.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.44% of that float. The average trading volume for NAGE on September 25, 2025 was 1.09M shares.

NAGE stock’s latest price update

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: NAGE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.67% compared to its previous closing price of $10.2. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $NAGE #AboutNAD–Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAGE), the global authority on NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) with a focus on the science of healthy aging, today unveils the newly evolved AboutNADⓇ, a centralized educational resource and published research database detailing scientific advancements in NAD+ biology and its role in human health. Guided by the mission of empowering health through scientific education, the new and improved site distills peer-reviewed findin.

NAGE’s Market Performance

Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) has experienced a -1.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.08% drop in the past month, and a -29.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for NAGE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.95% for NAGE’s stock, with a 11.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAGE stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for NAGE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NAGE in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on May 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to NAGE, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

NAGE Trading at -2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAGE fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, Niagen Bioscience Inc saw 162.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAGE starting from Lopez Carlos Luis, who purchased 273 shares at the price of $7.86 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, Lopez Carlos Luis now owns 2,251 shares of Niagen Bioscience Inc, valued at $2,146 using the latest closing price.

Jaksch Frank L Jr, the Director of Niagen Bioscience Inc, sold 37,161 shares at $6.19 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13 ’24, which means that Jaksch Frank L Jr is holding 244,179 shares at $229,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Niagen Bioscience Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.24%. Equity return is now at value 37.36%, with 24.36% for asset returns.

Based on Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.04for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Niagen Bioscience Inc (NAGE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.