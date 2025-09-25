Nextracker Inc’s (NXT) Stock: A 5.99% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, NXT stock has gone up by 5.89%, with a monthly gain of 7.65% and a quarterly surge of 26.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for Nextracker Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.99% for NXT’s stock, with a 41.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) is above average at 19.83x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.26.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for NXT is 145.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NXT on September 25, 2025 was 2.45M shares.

NXT stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) has increased by 3.12% when compared to last closing price of $70.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXT stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for NXT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NXT in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $74 based on the research report published on August 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXT reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for NXT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 30th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to NXT, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on July 14th of the current year.

NXT Trading at 13.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.65. In addition, Nextracker Inc saw 98.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXT starting from BOYNTON CHARLES D, who sold 4,500 shares at the price of $67.21 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, BOYNTON CHARLES D now owns 295,059 shares of Nextracker Inc, valued at $302,445 using the latest closing price.

Bennett David P, the Chief Accounting Officer of Nextracker Inc, sold 29,178 shares at $67.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that Bennett David P is holding 164,692 shares at $1,957,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextracker Inc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.28%. Equity return is now at value 37.20%, with 18.10% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $652.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nextracker Inc (NXT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.