NextNav Inc (NN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NN is 81.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.84% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of NN was 1.41M shares.

NN stock’s latest price update

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN)’s stock price has dropped by -2.10% in relation to previous closing price of $16.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NextNav Inc. (the “Company” or “NextNav”) [NASDAQ: NN], a leader in next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) and 3D geolocation, today announced the successful closing of its previously announced agreement to acquire M-LMS A-block licenses from Telesaurus Holdings GB LLC and Skybridge Spectrum Foundation. The transaction further enhances NextNav’s spectrum position and operational leadership in the Lower 900 MHz band. On June 20, 2025, the Federal.

NN’s Market Performance

NextNav Inc (NN) has seen a -8.54% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.49% decline in the past month and a 5.11% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.10% for NN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.03% for NN’s stock, with a 14.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for NN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $20 based on the research report published on November 14, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

NN Trading at 0.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NN fell by -8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.87. In addition, NextNav Inc saw 126.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NN starting from Shams Sammaad, who sold 102 shares at the price of $17.34 back on Sep 19 ’25. After this action, Shams Sammaad now owns 67,571 shares of NextNav Inc, valued at $1,769 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.04% for the present operating margin

-0.54% for the gross margin

The net margin for NextNav Inc stands at -26.79%. The total capital return value is set at -0.26%. Equity return is now at value -2015.79%, with -78.15% for asset returns.

Based on NextNav Inc (NN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at -5.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$54.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 371.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.97.

Conclusion

To sum up, NextNav Inc (NN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.