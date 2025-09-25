New York Times Co (NYT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) has dropped by -0.97% compared to previous close of $57.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #dressmaker–Award-winning author, illustrator, and dressmaker, Violet Lemay, combines talents with New York Times bestselling author Michael Sampson in their co-authored picture book: A Maker of Dresses (Brown Books Kids; available now). Hot on the heels of New York Fashion Week, Lemay and Sampson invite young readers to explore the world of fashion design while showcasing the fun of crafting unique outfits for everyone. This charming children’s book not only inspires self-expressi.

Is It Worth Investing in New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) Right Now?

New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NYT is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NYT is 159.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NYT on September 25, 2025 was 1.83M shares.

NYT’s Market Performance

NYT’s stock has seen a -1.86% decrease for the week, with a -3.64% drop in the past month and a 3.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for New York Times Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.21% for NYT’s stock, with a 7.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYT stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NYT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NYT in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $65 based on the research report published on October 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYT reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for NYT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 12th, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NYT, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

NYT Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares sank -3.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYT fell by -1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.68. In addition, New York Times Co saw 5.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYT starting from Welch Jacqueline M, who sold 5,500 shares at the price of $60.04 back on Aug 28 ’25. After this action, Welch Jacqueline M now owns 14,470 shares of New York Times Co, valued at $330,220 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for New York Times Co stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 17.13%, with 11.70% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $476.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, New York Times Co (NYT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.