Neuronetics Inc (STIM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for STIM is 40.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.15% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of STIM was 1.35M shares.

STIM stock’s latest price update

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM)’s stock price has plunge by -3.76%relation to previous closing price of $2.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that Over 5 million New York Medicaid members to gain access to Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) services Over 5 million New York Medicaid members to gain access to Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) services

STIM’s Market Performance

Neuronetics Inc (STIM) has seen a -7.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.56% decline in the past month and a -21.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.30% for STIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.47% for STIM’s stock, with a -23.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STIM Trading at -25.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.11%, as shares sank -19.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STIM fell by -7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +126.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, Neuronetics Inc saw 205.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STIM starting from Madryn Asset Management, LP, who sold 3,500,000 shares at the price of $3.72 back on Aug 08 ’25. After this action, Madryn Asset Management, LP now owns 1,142,351 shares of Neuronetics Inc, valued at $13,020,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.34% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Neuronetics Inc stands at -0.43%. The total capital return value is set at -0.36%. Equity return is now at value -207.57%, with -41.73% for asset returns.

Based on Neuronetics Inc (STIM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.75 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$34.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Neuronetics Inc (STIM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.