Netapp Inc (NTAP) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, NTAP stock has gone down by -0.54%, with a monthly gain of 11.03% and a quarterly surge of 17.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for Netapp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.74% for NTAP’s stock, with a 15.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) Right Now?

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for NTAP is at 1.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NTAP is 198.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.09% of that float. The average trading volume for NTAP on September 25, 2025 was 1.89M shares.

NTAP stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) has dropped by -0.15% compared to previous close of $123.44. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that Against a volatile macro backdrop, momentum in cloud computing, IoT, auto and AI is expected to drive the prospects of Zacks Computer – Storage Devices industry players like PSTG, NTAP and NLST.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $115 based on the research report published on August 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTAP reach a price target of $115. The rating they have provided for NTAP stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 30th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NTAP, setting the target price at $128 in the report published on February 19th of the current year.

NTAP Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +12.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.14. In addition, Netapp Inc saw 0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sold 8,750 shares at the price of $122.91 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, Kurian George now owns 274,938 shares of Netapp Inc, valued at $1,075,462 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Netapp Inc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%. Equity return is now at value 123.00%, with 12.33% for asset returns.

Based on Netapp Inc (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.67. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.69 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netapp Inc (NTAP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.