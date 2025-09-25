Neonode Inc (NEON) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for NEON is at 0.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NEON is 12.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.74% of that float. The average trading volume for NEON on September 25, 2025 was 2.41M shares.

NEON stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Neonode Inc (NASDAQ: NEON) has jumped by 1.27% compared to previous close of $3.95. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. https://thefly.com reported 2025-09-04 that Ladenburg analyst Glenn Mattson downgraded Neonode to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $6, down from $16.50. The company settled its patent lawsuit for a “low number,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

NEON’s Market Performance

Neonode Inc (NEON) has seen a -5.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -82.93% decline in the past month and a -80.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.97% for NEON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -49.44% for NEON’s stock, with a -68.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEON stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NEON by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for NEON in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $6 based on the research report published on September 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEON reach a price target of $16.50. The rating they have provided for NEON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 18th, 2024.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to NEON, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on January 28th of the previous year.

NEON Trading at -77.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -82.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEON fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.91. In addition, Neonode Inc saw -63.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NEON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.69% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for Neonode Inc stands at -2.41%. The total capital return value is set at -0.55%. Equity return is now at value -48.54%, with -41.68% for asset returns.

Based on Neonode Inc (NEON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -11.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$6.41 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neonode Inc (NEON) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.