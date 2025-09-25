Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.22% in comparison to its previous close of $59.6, however, the company has experienced a 18.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-09-21 that Investors in the biotechnology space have been treated to a couple of big fireworks displays recently. During the month leading up to Sept.

Is It Worth Investing in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) Right Now?

NKTR has 36-month beta value of -1.07. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NKTR is 18.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NKTR on September 25, 2025 was 2.21M shares.

NKTR’s Market Performance

The stock of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has seen a 18.13% increase in the past week, with a 122.29% rise in the past month, and a 107.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.39% for NKTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.78% for NKTR’s stock, with a 264.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKTR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NKTR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NKTR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $120 based on the research report published on June 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NKTR reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $60. The rating they have provided for NKTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to NKTR, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

NKTR Trading at 83.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares surge +109.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +153.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKTR rose by +18.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +294.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.10. In addition, Nektar Therapeutics saw 209.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKTR starting from ROBIN HOWARD W, who sold 6,666 shares at the price of $46.69 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, ROBIN HOWARD W now owns 49,342 shares of Nektar Therapeutics, valued at $311,214 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.34% for the present operating margin

0.83% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nektar Therapeutics stands at -1.63%. The total capital return value is set at -0.74%. Equity return is now at value -440.80%, with -44.39% for asset returns.

Based on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.92. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$86.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 55.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.