Navigating the Volatility of Service Corp. International’s (SCI) Stock

The stock of Service Corp. International (SCI) has gone up by 1.68% for the week, with a 1.45% rise in the past month and a 1.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.89% for SCI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.84% for SCI stock, with a simple moving average of 2.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Service Corp. International (NYSE: SCI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Service Corp. International (NYSE: SCI) is above average at 22.00x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.90.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SCI is 136.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCI on September 25, 2025 was 994.61K shares.

SCI stock’s latest price update

Service Corp. International (NYSE: SCI)’s stock price has plunge by -0.38%relation to previous closing price of $81.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that Service Corp. (SCI) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Analysts’ Opinion of SCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SCI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SCI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $72 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCI reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for SCI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 07th, 2022.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to SCI, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

SCI Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCI rose by +1.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.60. In addition, Service Corp. International saw 1.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCI starting from Ochoa Ellen, who sold 9 shares at the price of $78.25 back on Sep 04 ’25. After this action, Ochoa Ellen now owns 0 shares of Service Corp. International, valued at $704 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Service Corp. International stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 34.52%, with 3.08% for asset returns.

Based on Service Corp. International (SCI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.23. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.26 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 40.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Service Corp. International (SCI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.