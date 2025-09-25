Navigating the Volatility of PharmaCyte Biotech Inc’s (PMCB) Stock

In the past week, PMCB stock has gone up by 14.71%, with a monthly gain of 4.40% and a quarterly surge of 3.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.43% for PharmaCyte Biotech Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.74% for PMCB’s stock, with a -16.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: PMCB) Right Now?

PMCB has 36-month beta value of -0.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PMCB is 6.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PMCB on September 25, 2025 was 77.46K shares.

PMCB stock’s latest price update

The stock of PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: PMCB) has increased by 12.02% when compared to last closing price of $0.96.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-08-20 that LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:PMCB) (“PharmaCyte” or the “Company”), today announced the closing of its previously announced $7 million financing. As of April 30, 2025, PharmaCyte had approximately $15.5 million in cash and also holds over $30 million of securities as reflected in the Company’s most recent 10K. With the addition of the $7 million in proceeds from this financing, the Company’s balance sheet has been further strengthened, providing significant finan.

PMCB Trading at 9.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.82%, as shares surge +5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMCB rose by +14.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9931. In addition, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc saw -33.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PMCB

The total capital return value is set at -0.09%. Equity return is now at value -2.33%, with -1.95% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $30.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (PMCB) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.