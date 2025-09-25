NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG)’s stock price has decreased by -0.22% compared to its previous closing price of $13.93. However, the company has seen a -3.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that Investors interested in stocks from the Banks – Foreign sector have probably already heard of NatWest Group (NWG) and Nordea Bank AB (NRDBY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Is It Worth Investing in NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) Right Now?

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.00x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NWG is 4.02B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of NWG was 3.77M shares.

NWG’s Market Performance

The stock of NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) has seen a -3.61% decrease in the past week, with a -9.68% drop in the past month, and a 0.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.27% for NWG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.13% for NWG’s stock, with a 10.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NWG Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.18%, as shares sank -9.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWG fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.20. In addition, NatWest Group Plc ADR saw 53.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.31% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for NatWest Group Plc ADR stands at 0.24%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 13.80%, with 0.67% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.25 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -2.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.