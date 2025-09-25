National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for EYE is 77.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EYE on September 25, 2025 was 2.23M shares.

EYE stock’s latest price update

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE)’s stock price has surge by 3.84%relation to previous closing price of $27.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 14.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that National Vision (EYE) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

EYE’s Market Performance

National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) has experienced a 14.21% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.60% rise in the past month, and a 23.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.99% for EYE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.05% for EYE’s stock, with a 65.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYE stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for EYE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for EYE in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $36 based on the research report published on July 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EYE reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for EYE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

EYE Trading at 17.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.43% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares surge +15.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYE rose by +14.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.25. In addition, National Vision Holdings Inc saw 168.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYE starting from FAHS L READE, who sold 10,598 shares at the price of $23.93 back on Sep 16 ’25. After this action, FAHS L READE now owns 532,195 shares of National Vision Holdings Inc, valued at $253,610 using the latest closing price.

FAHS L READE, the Executive Chairman of National Vision Holdings Inc, sold 2,002 shares at $23.81 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15 ’25, which means that FAHS L READE is holding 542,793 shares at $47,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for National Vision Holdings Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value -1.77%, with -0.73% for asset returns.

Based on National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $89.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.