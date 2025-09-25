NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV) Stock Observes -79.93% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV) has seen a -9.51% decrease in the past week, with a 9.05% gain in the past month, and a -28.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.03% for NAOV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.93% for NAOV’s stock, with a -79.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NAOV is also noteworthy at 2.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for NAOV is 0.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.77% of that float. The average trading volume of NAOV on September 25, 2025 was 1.06M shares.

NAOV stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) has dropped by -7.53% compared to previous close of $6.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that TYLER, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) (“NanoVibronix” or the “Company”), a medical technology company specializing in non-invasive therapeutic systems, today announced the launch of Oscar, an advanced training aid, introduced through its ENvue Medical (“ENvue” or “ENvue Medical”) division. Oscar is designed to provide clinicians and educators with a standardized, repeatable approach to practicing naso-enteral feeding procedures, addressing a key barrier to adoption of.

NAOV Trading at -12.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares surge +7.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAOV fell by -9.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.38. In addition, NanoVibronix Inc saw -91.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NAOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.49% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for NanoVibronix Inc stands at -2.17%. The total capital return value is set at -0.18%. Equity return is now at value -23.45%, with -17.77% for asset returns.

Based on NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -29.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$3.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In summary, NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.