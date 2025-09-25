Nanobiotix ADR (NBTX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Nanobiotix ADR (NASDAQ: NBTX)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.77% in comparison to its previous close of $14.45, however, the company has experienced a 61.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-09-18 that Nanobiotix SA NBTX announced new results focused on patients with primary cutaneous melanoma from an ongoing Phase 1 Study.

Is It Worth Investing in Nanobiotix ADR (NASDAQ: NBTX) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NBTX is 37.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of NBTX was 25.12K shares.

NBTX’s Market Performance

NBTX’s stock has seen a 61.14% increase for the week, with a 66.90% rise in the past month and a 272.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.09% for Nanobiotix ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 60.21% for NBTX’s stock, with a 237.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for NBTX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NBTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $12 based on the research report published on August 28, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBTX reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for NBTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 08th, 2023.

NBTX Trading at 94.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.65%, as shares surge +96.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +219.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBTX rose by +61.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +408.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.26. In addition, Nanobiotix ADR saw 228.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NBTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

5.89% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nanobiotix ADR stands at 5.87%. The total capital return value is set at -8.06%.

Based on Nanobiotix ADR (NBTX), the company’s capital structure generated -3.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$58.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -52.6. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is -0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nanobiotix ADR (NBTX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.