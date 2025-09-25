Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NNOX is 63.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.37% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of NNOX was 1.21M shares.

NNOX stock’s latest price update

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ: NNOX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.29% compared to its previous closing price of $3.96. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that Collaboration spans workers’ compensation, nursing homes, and outpatient clinics PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NANO-X IMAGING LTD (“Nanox” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced a collaboration between its U.S. subsidiary Nanox Impact Inc. and Monarch Medical Management and Billing LLC (“Monarch”), an experienced healthcare management organization with established relationships across industry sectors, to deploy Nanox’s advanced imaging solutions across multiple healthcare segments including workers’ compensation, nursing home facilities, and outpatient clinics.

NNOX’s Market Performance

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) has experienced a -8.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.53% drop in the past month, and a -29.55% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for NNOX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.79% for NNOX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -32.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNOX stocks, with D. Boral Capital repeating the rating for NNOX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NNOX in the upcoming period, according to D. Boral Capital is $23 based on the research report published on January 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NNOX reach a price target of $14.50. The rating they have provided for NNOX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 08th, 2023.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to NNOX, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on April 19th of the previous year.

NNOX Trading at -12.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares sank -3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNOX fell by -8.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.90. In addition, Nano X Imaging Ltd saw -36.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNOX starting from Daniel Ran, who purchased 1,000 shares at the price of $3.65 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Daniel Ran now owns 6,950 shares of Nano X Imaging Ltd, valued at $3,650 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.85% for the present operating margin

-1.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano X Imaging Ltd stands at -4.68%. The total capital return value is set at -0.34%. Equity return is now at value -32.87%, with -29.30% for asset returns.

Based on Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.81. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -387.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$45.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.