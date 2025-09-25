N2OFF Inc (NITO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NITO is 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The average trading volume of NITO on September 25, 2025 was 48.12K shares.

NITO stock’s latest price update

N2OFF Inc (NASDAQ: NITO)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.01% in comparison to its previous close of $5.42, however, the company has experienced a -4.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that Neve Yarak, Israel, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ: NITO) (“N2OFF” and the “Company”), a cleantech company investing in solar energy assets based on the RTB (Ready to Build) business model, recently announced significant progress in its solar and energy storage initiatives, highlighting the successful execution of key projects in Germany, Italy, and Poland. Through its strategic partnership with Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. (“Solterra”), N2OFF is advancing a robust portfolio of renewable energy projects, reinforcing its commitment to driving the global clean energy transition.

NITO’s Market Performance

N2OFF Inc (NITO) has seen a -4.49% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -29.69% decline in the past month and a -37.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.38% for NITO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.13% for NITO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -62.57% for the last 200 days.

NITO Trading at -31.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NITO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.90%, as shares sank -26.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NITO fell by -2.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.89. In addition, N2OFF Inc saw -31.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NITO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-35.83% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for N2OFF Inc stands at -22.4%. The total capital return value is set at -1.15%. Equity return is now at value -159.86%, with -123.19% for asset returns.

Based on N2OFF Inc (NITO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -209.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 800.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, N2OFF Inc (NITO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.