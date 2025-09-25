MPLX LP (MPLX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX)’s stock price has increased by 1.97% compared to its previous closing price of $50.13. However, the company has seen a 0.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that MPLX LP (MPLX) closed at $51.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.97% move from the prior day.

Is It Worth Investing in MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) Right Now?

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for MPLX is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MPLX is 366.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.14% of that float. The average trading volume for MPLX on September 25, 2025 was 1.31M shares.

MPLX’s Market Performance

The stock of MPLX LP (MPLX) has seen a 0.22% increase in the past week, with a 1.57% rise in the past month, and a -1.62% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for MPLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.02% for MPLX’s stock, with a 0.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for MPLX by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for MPLX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $43 based on the research report published on October 17, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPLX reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for MPLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to MPLX, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on January 09th of the previous year.

MPLX Trading at 0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLX rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.60. In addition, MPLX LP saw 15.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPLX starting from Lyon Shawn M, who purchased 4,000 shares at the price of $52.75 back on Mar 07 ’25. After this action, Lyon Shawn M now owns 25,299 shares of MPLX LP, valued at $211,000 using the latest closing price.

HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER, the Exec VP & Chief Fin Ofc of MPLX LP, sold 4,000 shares at $47.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18 ’24, which means that HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER is holding 14,750 shares at $188,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.47% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for MPLX LP stands at 0.38%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 31.38%, with 11.31% for asset returns.

Based on MPLX LP (MPLX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.59 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MPLX LP (MPLX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.