MongoDB Inc’s (MDB) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of MongoDB Inc (MDB) has gone down by -0.03% for the week, with a 44.34% rise in the past month and a 52.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.93% for MDB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.98% for MDB stock, with a simple moving average of 36.63% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MDB is at 1.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MDB is 78.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.47% of that float. The average trading volume for MDB on September 25, 2025 was 2.84M shares.

MDB stock’s latest price update

MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.15% in relation to its previous close of $318.96. However, the company has experienced a -0.03% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that MDB aims for durable growth as Atlas momentum, AI-driven demand and scaling efficiency power future margin gains.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $365 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDB reach a price target of $360, previously predicting the price at $295. The rating they have provided for MDB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 27th, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to MDB, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on July 28th of the current year.

MDB Trading at 20.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +47.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $321.66. In addition, MongoDB Inc saw 13.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

MERRIMAN DWIGHT A, the Director of MongoDB Inc, sold 25,000 shares at $320.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19 ’25, which means that MERRIMAN DWIGHT A is holding 1,079,316 shares at $8,003,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.07% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -3.65%, with -2.36% for asset returns.

Based on MongoDB Inc (MDB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 7.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -25.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$96.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 14.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MongoDB Inc (MDB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.