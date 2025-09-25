Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) has seen a 8.16% increase in the past week, with a 8.87% gain in the past month, and a -35.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.52% for MOH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.49% for MOH’s stock, with a -29.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH) is above average at 9.40x. The 36-month beta value for MOH is also noteworthy at 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 11 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MOH is 53.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. The average trading volume of MOH on September 25, 2025 was 1.60M shares.

MOH stock’s latest price update

Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE: MOH)’s stock price has plunge by 4.46%relation to previous closing price of $182.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.16% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-10 that NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (“Molina” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MOH). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOH stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for MOH by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for MOH in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $180 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOH reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for MOH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 25th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to MOH, setting the target price at $364 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

MOH Trading at 10.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +9.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOH rose by +8.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.09. In addition, Molina Healthcare Inc saw -45.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOH starting from ROMNEY RONNA, who sold 700 shares at the price of $153.74 back on Aug 06 ’25. After this action, ROMNEY RONNA now owns 17,131 shares of Molina Healthcare Inc, valued at $107,618 using the latest closing price.

WOYS JAMES, the Chief Operating Officer of Molina Healthcare Inc, purchased 10,000 shares at $155.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04 ’25, which means that WOYS JAMES is holding 74,331 shares at $1,559,365 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for Molina Healthcare Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.2%. Equity return is now at value 23.93%, with 7.20% for asset returns.

Based on Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.89 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.