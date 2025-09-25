MKS Inc (MKSI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for MKS Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) is above average at 31.50x. The 36-month beta value for MKSI is also noteworthy at 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MKSI is 66.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.22% of that float. The average trading volume of MKSI on September 25, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

MKSI stock’s latest price update

MKS Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI)’s stock price has decreased by -3.56% compared to its previous closing price of $128.52. However, the company has seen a 3.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

MKSI’s Market Performance

MKSI’s stock has risen by 3.77% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.68% and a quarterly rise of 25.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.58% for MKS Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.86% for MKSI’s stock, with a 27.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKSI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MKSI by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for MKSI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $90 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MKSI reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for MKSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to MKSI, setting the target price at $145 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

MKSI Trading at 17.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +16.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKSI rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.85. In addition, MKS Inc saw 12.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKSI starting from Schreiner James Alan, who sold 838 shares at the price of $124.00 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Schreiner James Alan now owns 23,246 shares of MKS Inc, valued at $103,912 using the latest closing price.

Henry David Philip, the EVP, Global Str Mktg & GM, MSD of MKS Inc, sold 5,000 shares at $130.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18 ’25, which means that Henry David Philip is holding 15,571 shares at $650,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for MKS Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 11.12%, with 3.01% for asset returns.

Based on MKS Inc (MKSI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.84. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $873.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.3. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

In summary, MKS Inc (MKSI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.