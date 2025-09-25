MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (YGMZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: YGMZ) has decreased by -0.01% when compared to last closing price of $0.75. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-09 that SHENZHEN, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (“MingZhu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: YGMZ), an elite provider of logistics and transportation services to businesses, today announced that on July 7, 2025, it executed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with ENEXTREND.VN COMPANY LIMITED (“Enextrend”), a Vietnam registered company which owns the emerging cross-border e-commerce platform – Muamau Mall. The strategic partners plan to leverage their respective expertise and resources to build a high-performance cross-border logistics and supply chain efficiency. The term of the MOU is two-years, commencing from July 7, 2025 and ending on July 6, 2027, unless terminated earlier by both parties. Continuation of the cooperation contemplated by this MOU is subject to due diligence investigations by the relevant parties, the negotiation and execution of a definitive cooperation agreement, satisfaction of the conditions negotiated therein including the approval of the Company’s board of directors. There is no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed cooperation will be consummated. The Company will provide further disclosure as required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as the project progresses.

Is It Worth Investing in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: YGMZ) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for YGMZ is also noteworthy at 0.76.

The public float for YGMZ is 75.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. The average trading volume of YGMZ on September 25, 2025 was 119.37K shares.

YGMZ’s Market Performance

YGMZ stock saw an increase of 2.38% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.59% and a quarterly increase of -32.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.41% for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (YGMZ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.25% for YGMZ’s stock, with a -20.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YGMZ Trading at -9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YGMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.47%, as shares sank -1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YGMZ fell by -0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8345. In addition, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd saw -33.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YGMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

0.02% for the gross margin

The net margin for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd stands at -0.15%. The total capital return value is set at -0.09%. Equity return is now at value -13.60%, with -5.64% for asset returns.

Based on MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (YGMZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$4.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd (YGMZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.