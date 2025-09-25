Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

MLYS has 36-month beta value of 0.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MLYS is 50.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MLYS on September 25, 2025 was 1.43M shares.

MLYS stock’s latest price update

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLYS)’s stock price has plunge by 3.24%relation to previous closing price of $37.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.24% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-09-21 that Investors in the biotechnology space have been treated to a couple of big fireworks displays recently. During the month leading up to Sept.

MLYS’s Market Performance

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) has experienced a 4.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 163.70% rise in the past month, and a 172.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.28% for MLYS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.98% for MLYS stock, with a simple moving average of 155.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MLYS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MLYS by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for MLYS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on June 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLYS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for MLYS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2024.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to MLYS, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 07th of the previous year.

MLYS Trading at 79.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares surge +157.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +165.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLYS rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +209.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.23. In addition, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc saw 231.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLYS starting from Rodman David Malcom, who sold 11,367 shares at the price of $36.00 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Rodman David Malcom now owns 81,524 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics Inc, valued at $409,266 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5972.53% for the present operating margin

-0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mineralys Therapeutics Inc stands at -5610.97%. The total capital return value is set at -0.65%. Equity return is now at value -63.21%, with -58.32% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$192.36 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 72798.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Mineralys Therapeutics Inc (MLYS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.