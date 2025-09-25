MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ: MLKN) has decreased by -10.83% when compared to last closing price of $19.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-23 that MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN ) Q1 2026 Earnings Call September 23, 2025 5:00 PM EDT Company Participants Wendy Watson – Vice President of Investor Relations Andrea Owen – President, CEO & Director Kevin Veltman – Senior VP of Finance & Interim CFO John Michael – President of North America Contract Debbie Propst – President of Global Retail Conference Call Participants Reuben Garner – The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division Gregory Burns – Sidoti & Company, LLC Douglas Lane – Water Tower Research LLC Presentation Operator Good evening, and welcome to MillerKnoll’s quarterly earnings conference call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

Is It Worth Investing in MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ: MLKN) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.36.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MLKN is 67.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MLKN on September 25, 2025 was 484.70K shares.

MLKN’s Market Performance

The stock of MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN) has seen a -15.37% decrease in the past week, with a -22.56% drop in the past month, and a -3.75% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for MLKN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.89% for MLKN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLKN

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLKN reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for MLKN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

MLKN Trading at -16.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -21.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLKN fell by -15.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.41. In addition, MillerKnoll Inc saw -27.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MLKN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for MillerKnoll Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -2.77%, with -0.92% for asset returns.

Based on MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $195.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.