Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MLCO is 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MLCO is 390.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MLCO on September 25, 2025 was 3.34M shares.

MLCO stock’s latest price update

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: MLCO)’s stock price has dropped by -0.31% in relation to previous closing price of $9.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-17 that Robust online betting demand bodes well for the Gaming industry. Stocks like BYD, RRR and MLCO benefit from improving industry trends.

MLCO’s Market Performance

MLCO’s stock has risen by 0.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.63% and a quarterly rise of 37.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.24% for MLCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 40.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLCO

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLCO reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for MLCO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 01st, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to MLCO, setting the target price at $6.25 in the report published on April 10th of the current year.

MLCO Trading at 3.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares sank -1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLCO rose by +0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.76. In addition, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR saw 59.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MLCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%.

The debt to equity ratio resting at -5.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd ADR (MLCO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.