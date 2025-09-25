MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc ADR (MRM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ: MRM) has dropped by -7.69% compared to previous close of $1.69. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that TOKYO, Sept. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) (“MEDIROM”) today announced that its subsidiary, MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc. (“MOTHER Labs”), has begun providing its remote health monitoring system “REMONY,” powered by the recharge-free smart tracker MOTHER Bracelet®, to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF). ■Background of the Deployment

Is It Worth Investing in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ: MRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc ADR (NASDAQ: MRM) is 8.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MRM is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

On September 25, 2025, MRM’s average trading volume was 2.66M shares.

MRM’s Market Performance

The stock of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc ADR (MRM) has seen a -15.68% decrease in the past week, with a -20.41% drop in the past month, and a 7.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.14% for MRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.66% for MRM’s stock, with a 29.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MRM Trading at -7.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -18.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRM fell by -15.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7660. In addition, MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc ADR saw -60.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc ADR stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value 23.48%, with 1.83% for asset returns.

Based on MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc ADR (MRM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $387.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc ADR (MRM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.