Mattel, Inc (MAT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Mattel, Inc (NASDAQ: MAT)’s stock price has increased by 0.41% compared to its previous closing price of $17.05. However, the company has seen a -0.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-09-19 that Hasbro Inc. HAS and Target Corporation TGT are riding a surge in trading-card demand. At the same time, Mattel Inc.‘s MAT outlook shifts toward a holiday-heavy fourth quarter amid tighter retailer inventories.

Is It Worth Investing in Mattel, Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mattel, Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) is above average at 11.04x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MAT is 319.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MAT on September 25, 2025 was 3.80M shares.

MAT’s Market Performance

MAT stock saw a decrease of -0.70% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.35% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for Mattel, Inc (MAT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.17% for MAT’s stock, with a -8.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for MAT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MAT in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $30 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAT reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for MAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MAT, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on January 17th of the previous year.

MAT Trading at -4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -7.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.87. In addition, Mattel, Inc saw -10.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mattel, Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 25.39%, with 8.66% for asset returns.

Based on Mattel, Inc (MAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $987.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mattel, Inc (MAT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.