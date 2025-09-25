Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, MTDR stock has gone down by -0.36%, with a monthly decline of -4.17% and a quarterly plunge of -0.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for Matador Resources Co The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.79% for MTDR’s stock, with a -5.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) is above average at 6.94x. The 36-month beta value for MTDR is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MTDR is 115.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.26% of that float. The average trading volume of MTDR on September 25, 2025 was 1.63M shares.

MTDR stock’s latest price update

Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.11% in relation to its previous close of $46.81. However, the company has experienced a -0.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-09-19 that Insider buying is one of the few market signals that does not hide behind algorithms or price targets.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTDR

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTDR reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for MTDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 19th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MTDR, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

MTDR Trading at -2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTDR fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.19. In addition, Matador Resources Co saw -9.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTDR starting from Stetson Glenn W, who purchased 500 shares at the price of $48.52 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Stetson Glenn W now owns 93,952 shares of Matador Resources Co, valued at $24,260 using the latest closing price.

Erman Bryan A, the Co-President,CLO & Head of M&A of Matador Resources Co, purchased 500 shares at $47.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that Erman Bryan A is holding 4,250 shares at $23,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Matador Resources Co stands at 0.23%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 17.07%, with 8.62% for asset returns.

Based on Matador Resources Co (MTDR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.42 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Matador Resources Co (MTDR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.