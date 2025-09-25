Marwynn Holdings Inc (MWYN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Marwynn Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MWYN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.40% compared to its previous closing price of $1.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-03-14 that Firm Expands Leadership in Investment Banking and Capital Markets NEW YORK, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — American Trust Investment Services, Inc. (ATIS) is pleased to announce the successful initial public offering (IPO) of Marwynn Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MWYN), for which ATIS served as the sole underwriter. This transaction underscores ATIS’s continued growth and commitment to delivering high-quality investment banking services.

Is It Worth Investing in Marwynn Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MWYN) Right Now?

The public float for MWYN is 1.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.57% of that float. On September 25, 2025, MWYN’s average trading volume was 3.52M shares.

MWYN’s Market Performance

MWYN stock saw an increase of -2.50% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 51.50% and a quarterly increase of -31.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.39% for Marwynn Holdings Inc (MWYN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.41% for MWYN’s stock, with a -63.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MWYN Trading at 9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.52%, as shares surge +47.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.43% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for MWYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.16% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Marwynn Holdings Inc stands at -1.16%. The total capital return value is set at -0.52%.

Based on Marwynn Holdings Inc (MWYN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1399.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$2.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Marwynn Holdings Inc (MWYN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.