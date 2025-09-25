Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) has increased by 1.17% when compared to last closing price of $190.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that Marathon Petroleum (MPC) concluded the recent trading session at $190.87, signifying a +1.93% move from its prior day’s close.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) Right Now?

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for MPC is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MPC is 303.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.68% of that float. The average trading volume for MPC on September 25, 2025 was 2.08M shares.

MPC’s Market Performance

MPC’s stock has seen a 4.56% increase for the week, with a 12.15% rise in the past month and a 16.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for Marathon Petroleum Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.71% for MPC stock, with a simple moving average of 23.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $182 based on the research report published on August 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPC reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for MPC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 15th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to MPC, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on June 18th of the current year.

MPC Trading at 10.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +11.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC rose by +4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.66. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corp saw 17.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from Benson Molly R, who sold 10,879 shares at the price of $163.00 back on Aug 15 ’25. After this action, Benson Molly R now owns 28,700 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp, valued at $1,773,277 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.06% for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corp stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 11.24%, with 2.61% for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.64 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.72 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.