Make Informed Decisions with Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Stock Updates

In the past week, PAGP stock has gone up by 1.45%, with a monthly gain of 0.64% and a quarterly plunge of -0.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.56% for Plains GP Holdings LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.34% for PAGP’s stock, with a -2.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP) is above average at 27.54x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.68.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for PAGP is 192.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PAGP on September 25, 2025 was 1.35M shares.

PAGP stock’s latest price update

Plains GP Holdings LP (NASDAQ: PAGP)’s stock price has increased by 2.71% compared to its previous closing price of $18.43. However, the company has seen a 1.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-22 that Lock in reliable income with two blue-chip big yields that still trade at bargain valuations. Defensive balance sheets, inflation protection, and AI-driven growth make these picks stand out. In a frothy market, these stress-free dividends offer both safety and upside.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAGP

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAGP reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for PAGP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PAGP, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

PAGP Trading at -0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGP rose by +1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.68. In addition, Plains GP Holdings LP saw 0.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains GP Holdings LP stands at 0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 8.16%, with 0.41% for asset returns.

Based on Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.68 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.